Image caption

The Observer leads on the "fury" after the police watchdog delayed its decision on whether to probe Prime Minister Boris Johnson for possible criminal misconduct while he was mayor of London until after the general election. It is alleged businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri received favourable treatment due to her friendship with Mr Johnson. But, in a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct denies it has delayed any announcement. The paper also features an interview with former Commons Speaker John Bercow, who claims David Cameron called the EU referendum for "selfish political reasons".