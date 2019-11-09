Newspaper headlines: Police probe into PM 'shelved' and Labour's spending

  • 9 November 2019
The Observer leads on the "fury" after the police watchdog delayed its decision on whether to probe Prime Minister Boris Johnson for possible criminal misconduct while he was mayor of London until after the general election. It is alleged businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri received favourable treatment due to her friendship with Mr Johnson. But, in a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct denies it has delayed any announcement. The paper also features an interview with former Commons Speaker John Bercow, who claims David Cameron called the EU referendum for "selfish political reasons".
The Mail on Sunday claims Labour's policies will cost the UK £1.2tn over five years. The paper says the figure is contained in a Conservative dossier. However, the document assumes that all Labour policies passed by the party's conference are firm commitments. Senior Labour figures will meet next weekend to decide which ideas will become manifesto policies. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called the estimate "an incompetent mish-mash of debunked estimates and bad maths".
The Sunday Times also runs the story. The paper claims the analysis, overseen by Chancellor Sajid Javid, says Labour has committed to spending an extra £650m a day. Mr Javid says the figure threatens to bankrupt the UK. However, the estimate was compiled by the Conservative Party and is not the work of civil servants.
"Scale of Labour's 'reckless' spending revealed" is the Sunday Telegraph's headline. It says the document comes as part of a Tory effort to portray themselves as the "sensible" party. Labour's Mr McDonnell objected to plans for the Treasury to publish a separate analysis of his fiscal plans last week, the paper says.
The Sunday Express front page focuses on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's "final ultimatum" to Mr Johnson and the Conservatives over a Brexit pact for the 12 December election. It says Mr Farage has warned the "clock is ticking" to secure a Leave alliance to "finish off" Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party.
The Daily Star Sunday's splash says TV presenter Chris Packham has urged I'm A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec to stop "animal abuse" on the popular show. It claims the wildlife expert has called for the duo to scrap Bushtucker Trials, which often involve animals.

