Image caption

"Campaigners delighted as Queen bids fur farewell" is how the Times reports the same story on its front page, but it points out that she has "certainly not become vegan". The paper's lead story is on a report from the Commons foreign affairs committee which says China's government has attempted to curb criticism of its regime at British universities by trying to limit academic freedom. The MPs say they found "alarming" evidence of Chinese interference - including a pro-vice-chancellor at one university who cancelled a speaker after being contacted by the Chinese embassy.