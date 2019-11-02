Newspaper headlines: Tories 'head off winter NHS crisis' and 'England agony'

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 November 2019
Image caption Downing Street has taken emergency action to head off winter pressures in the NHS amid fears in government that a healthcare crisis could derail the Conservatives' election campaign, reports the Observer. The paper says Boris Johnson has been holding regular meetings with the head of NHS England as evidence mounts of lengthening delays.
Image caption Mr Johnson faces what the Sunday Times calls a "double threat" to his hopes of winning a Commons majority - Labour enjoying a bounce in the polls and Remain parties finalising an election pact to thwart him. The paper says the prospect of the election campaign becoming a two-horse race will unnerve Tory strategists.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph reports comments from Conservative chairman James Cleverly that said some British Jewish people he knows would leave the UK if Jeremy Corbyn becomes prime minister, amid the row about Labour's handling of anti-Semitism claims in the party. It also joins several papers in marking England's defeat in the Rugby World Cup final by featuring a photo of the dejected-looking squad on its front page. "England's agony" is its headline.
Image caption The prime minister has told the Sunday Express that an election victory for the Tories could lead to Brexit being wrapped up in days. Referring to his Brexit deal, Mr Johnson tells the paper: "You could put it in Gas Mark 4, 20 minutes and Bob's your uncle."
Image caption Prince Charles has become embroiled in what the Mail on Sunday calls a "major art scandal" following allegations that a painting at one of his stately homes is a fake and not the £50m Monet it was claimed to be. An American forger says he, and not the 19th century French impressionist, painted the image hung at Dumfries House.
Image caption Pictures of the body of Amelia Bambridge, who died in Cambodia after accidentally drowning, have appeared on social media, reports the Sunday Mirror. The paper says Facebook and sister company Instagram have removed some of the images, but others remain.
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday says Strictly Come Dancing bosses are on "red alert" over online abuse after contestant Mike Bushell was sent death threats. The presenter is the latest celebrity on the BBC show to have been attacked by online trolls.
Image caption Emily Atack tried to kill herself after separating from her boyfriend, the Sunday People reports. The actress tells the paper she is talking about her experience to raise mental health awareness.

