IS chief dead and winter UK general election likely

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 October 2019

The Metro is one of many papers to focus on the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid by US forces in Syria. The paper leads on quotes from President Donald Trump who said the fugitive "died like a dog". In sport, the paper looks ahead to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final - declaring "now bring on the Boks!"
Image caption The Times outlines Baghdadi's final moments, as described by Mr Trump. The paper calls the death a "powerful retort" to critics of Mr Trump's foreign policy and suggests he will "lean heavily" on it during his 2020 re-election campaign.
Image caption The Sun says the attack is "Paybakr" for the Islamic State leader.
Image caption The Daily Express borrows another quote from Mr Trump, saying the IS leader, 48, died "like a coward" by detonating his suicide vest, killing himself, his three children and two of his wives.
Image caption The Guardian says Mr Trump "basked" in the death of the IS fugitive, whose final moments he described in "vivid, indulgent detail". On Brexit, the paper says EU leaders are set to agree an extension until 31 January. The paper says it has seen a leaked draft of the plans, which include an option for the UK to leave earlier if a deal is ratified.
Image caption The i focuses on the date of the next general election - suggesting a December poll "looms", with Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly considering a 9 December poll - as proposed by the Lib Dems and SNP - if his bid for one three days later fails.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph agrees that a December general election looks "most likely". Its front page also features a relaxed-looking Queen in a picture from a new book by royal aide, Angela Kelly. Ms Kelly says that the Queen asked to say the line "good evening, Mr Bond" in her film sequence with 007 star Daniel Craig for the 2012 Olympics.
Image caption The billionaire twins who own the Daily Telegraph have pumped nearly £500m into their "ailing business empire" over the last two years, the Financial Times reports. David and Frederick Barclay, 85, are now considering selling their national newspaper and The Ritz hotel, the FT says. The brothers have not commented on the claims. Meanwhile, analysis by the paper suggests a link between "inflammatory" language used in Parliament and the volume of "toxic" posts on Twitter.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the head of the NHS, Simon Stevens, has accused the homeopathy industry of spreading "misinformation" about vaccines and is calling for the medical watchdog to de-list the Society of Homeopaths from its official register. The group says it does not promote any treatment contrary to NHS guidance.
Image caption "Don't trust Johnson on NHS", urges the Daily Mirror's headline. A "damning" poll conducted for the paper suggests 45% of people do not believe the PM will keep the NHS out of any future trade deal with the US.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star splashes on claims that police officers are being allowed to leave training sessions "with too much swearing". "Thin-skinned blue line" is the paper's headline.