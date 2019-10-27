Newspaper headlines: Reaction to lorry deaths the focus on front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 October 2019
Image caption As the papers continue to follow the case of 39 people who were found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex, the Observer says the UK faces exclusion from Europol's dedicated anti-smuggling operation after Brexit. And it reports the Prime Minister saying Brexit could be delayed until next year but the "country must move on".
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says that a "laughing people smuggler" has told an undercover reporter that the deaths of the 39 people were "the luck of the draw". Meanwhile the paper is one of many to celebrate England's rugby success, hailing the side's "lionhearts" after their World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand.
Image caption The Sunday Express splashes on Mr Johnson's claims that MPs will be "holding Britain hostage" if they do not back his calls for a general election. Away from politics, the paper pictures missing backpacker Amelia Bambridge, 21, who disappeared after a beach party in Cambodia.
Image caption The Archbishop of Canterbury has told the Sunday Times he was "shocked" by Mr Johnson's dismissal of pleas for him to moderate his language last month and warned MPs against using "inflammatory putdowns" at a time when society is "very polarised". The paper also names Bui Thi Nhung, 19, as a suspected victim of last week's lorry tragedy in Essex.
Image caption An ex-member of John Bercow's staff has told the Sunday Telegraph he will not use new rules which could allow his allegations of bullying by the Commons Speaker to be investigated, saying "the horse has long bolted" - with Mr Bercow set to stand down shortly. The paper also looks ahead to the Rugby World Cup Final with England just "one step from glory".
Image caption The Sunday People's splash focuses on the disappearance of chef Claudia Lawrence. The paper reports that police have been given £40,000 to investigate a double murderer's links to Ms Lawrence's disappearance. An amount her mother, Joan, has called "peanuts".
Image caption A man who faked winning £2.5m on the Lotto has been accused of being responsible for his partner-in-crime's suicide, in the Sunday Mirror. The boyfriend of Giles Knibbs has revealed his lover's final note and said he would still be alive "but for Eddie [Putman]'s greed". In sport, the paper celebrates England's rugby success with the pun "roar power" alongside a picture of try scorer Ben Youngs.
Image caption The Daily Star splashes on an interview with Madness singer Suggs, who has told the paper he used to get "a terrifying thrill" from football hooliganism in his younger days.