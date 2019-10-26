Newspaper headlines: Family fears over lorry deaths after 'last text'

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 October 2019
Image caption The Times' headline borrows the moving words of a Vietnamese woman who is feared to be among 39 people found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex on Wednesday. Pham Thi Tra My, 26, has not been heard from since she sent text messages on Tuesday night. The paper says police have faced criticism for earlier announcing that they believed the victims were Chinese. Elsewhere, the paper reports claims by Theresa May's former aides that she was a "terrible campaigner".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses on the lorry case. It reports that a Vietnamese community group in the UK has said at least 10 families had been in contact over fears their loved ones may have been on board the lorry. Meanwhile, the paper reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to "man up" and back his calls for a general election.
Image caption The Guardian says police "backtracked" on their earlier assessment that those on board were Chinese. However, the paper adds, some Vietnamese citizens on board may have been travelling on fake Chinese passports.
Image caption The i is one of many papers to carry the same picture of Ms Tra My, who the paper reports had paid £30,000 to travel to the UK.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports on a £10 book for sale on Amazon about vaccines which has sparked "fury" from doctors.
Image caption The Sun splashes on a "Strictly votes scandal". The paper says the BBC has stepped in over claims that a boss at contestant Viscountess Emma Weymouth's stately home had "offered to pay for staff" to vote for the aristocrat.
Image caption Staying with Strictly, judge Motsi Mabuse has opened up to the Daily Mirror about the racism that she and her younger sister - Strictly dancer Oti - experienced while growing up in South Africa. Motsi, 38, told the paper they struggled to find dance teachers during the country's apartheid past.
Image caption The UK plans to "diverge" from the EU on workers' rights, according to the FT. The paper reports that a leaked government document said the drafting of these rights and environmental protection commitments "leaves room for interpretation". The FT says this "appears to contradict" previous commitments by prime minister Boris Johnson to maintaining the "highest possible standards".
Image caption The Daily Star reports how a man dressed as a clown tried to rob a McDonald's restaurant but ended up being Tasered by police who were on a coffee break. "Zappy Meal" is the paper's headline.
Image caption And, finally, the Daily Express splashes on good news for its columnist and "heroine", Charlie Pleasant. The paper reports that the writer has benefitted from a new deal which allows the NHS to offer "life-changing" cystic fibrosis drugs.