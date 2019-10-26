Image caption

The Times' headline borrows the moving words of a Vietnamese woman who is feared to be among 39 people found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex on Wednesday. Pham Thi Tra My, 26, has not been heard from since she sent text messages on Tuesday night. The paper says police have faced criticism for earlier announcing that they believed the victims were Chinese. Elsewhere, the paper reports claims by Theresa May's former aides that she was a "terrible campaigner".