Newspaper headlines: 'Tomb of steel' and 'why were warnings ignored?'

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 October 2019
Image caption The discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated lorry trailer in Essex dominates Thursday's papers. The Guardian says a wide-ranging murder investigation has been launched into what is the UK's worst migrant tragedy in almost 20 years. Police are working to discover the identities of the 38 adults and one teenager.
Image caption Officers are investigating whether an Irish people-smuggling ring might be involved. The container arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge, Belgium, at 00:30 on Wednesday before leaving on the back of a lorry that entered the UK via Holyhead in north Wales, four days earlier.
Image caption The Sun, like several other papers, features an image on its front page of a man police are questioning in connection with the tragedy, Mo Robinson. The 25-year-old, from County Armagh, was held after the the bodies were discovered in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays.
Image caption The Times reports that the cause of death was freezing. The paper notes that it is the UK's worst migrant tragedy since 58 died in the back of a lorry at the Port of Dover 19 years ago.
Image caption "Why were warnings ignored?", the Daily Mail asks? The paper says ministers were warned about the port where the bodies were found three years ago. It says people-smugglers have been switching to Purfleet because it is less busy than other UK entry points.
Image caption The Daily Mirror features an image of the lorry, describing it as the "tomb of steel".
Image caption "Promised a better life" is the Metro's front-page headline. It picks up on the slogan displayed on the windscreen of the lorry, "the ultimate dream".
Image caption "Dream of a new life ends in horror" is the i's take. The paper says every port in the UK has a trafficking problem.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on another story - Boris Johnson's accusations that Jeremy Corbyn is putting the fate of Brexit in the hands of the EU. The paper says the prime minister "tore into" the Labour leader for blocking his Brexit deal and refusing to back a general election to end the deadlock.
Image caption The office rental firm WeWork is planning to cut as many as 4,000 jobs, the Financial Times reports. The job cuts will amount to just under 30% of the workforce, the paper says.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star says the ITV show Strictly Come Dancing has been thrown into "turmoil" by a sickness bug that is threatening to derail the show.