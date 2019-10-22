Newspaper headlines: Parliament 'puts brakes on Brexit'

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 October 2019
Image caption Most of the papers focus on Tuesday's momentous Brexit votes, where Boris Johnson got MPs to back a withdrawal agreement for the first time but then faced an immediate setback when his proposed timetable for the legislation was rejected. The Financial Times says the prime minister succeeded where his predecessor, Theresa May, failed three times - but MPs rebuffed his attempt to drive the bill through Parliament in time for the Brexit deadline of 31 October.
Image caption In the wake of his defeat, the prime minister said he would speak to EU leaders and urge them not to agree to a prolonged Brexit extension, the Guardian reports. There are suggestions the EU could recommend delaying the Brexit deadline until the end of January next year.
Image caption "Brexit in purgatory" is the Daily Telegraph's front-page headline. It says Mr Johnson signalled he would accept a short delay to Brexit after MPs backed his deal but thwarted his "do or die" pledge to leave the EU on Halloween.
Image caption "Trust this lot to turn triumph into disaster", declares the Daily Mail. The paper says Downing Street refused on Tuesday night to say whether it still thought the UK could leave the bloc in time to meet the current deadline.
Image caption For the Metro, Mr Johnson was left "clinging by his fingertips" to that pledge.
Image caption But the Daily Mirror goes further, saying the prime minister doesn't stand a "ghost of a chance" of getting the UK to leave by then. "PM's Brexit horror" is how it describes Tuesday's developments, in a nod to the upcoming festivities at the end of the month.
Image caption In a similar vein, the i says Mr Johnson's Halloween Brexit has been left in "tatters".
Image caption "Yeah but no but" is the Sun's headline, noting that nine former Tories voted against the government to inflict defeat on the prime minister's timetable plans.
Image caption "Historic deal but MPs spoil it with yet more dithering" is the Daily Express's take. For the paper, Mr Johnson's victory was "soured by fresh Parliamentary skulduggery from Remainers" on a night of "high farce".
Image caption The Times is one of the few papers not to lead on Brexit. Instead, it reports on what is being hailed as a "turning point" in the treatment of Alzheimer's, after a drug was developed that apparently slows down the progression of the disease.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that it has found the man who stole a cardboard cut-out of Sir Cliff Richard, prompting an airport to be shut. The paper previously reported on "cheeky" Jeffrey Marraway's exploits.