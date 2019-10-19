Image caption

Several papers lead on Boris Johnson's insistence that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, despite his latest Commons defeat. The Sunday Telegraph says the prime minister complied with a law imposed on him by opponents, requiring him to request a delay to Brexit - but did so by sending "an unsigned photocopy" of the request, along with an explanatory note saying he will continue to seek MPs' backing for his deal. The second letter from Mr Johnson - signed off this time - makes clear that he personally believes that a delay would be a mistake.