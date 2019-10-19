Newspaper headlines: Boris Johnson's Brexit letter makes headlines

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 October 2019
Image caption Several papers lead on Boris Johnson's insistence that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October, despite his latest Commons defeat. The Sunday Telegraph says the prime minister complied with a law imposed on him by opponents, requiring him to request a delay to Brexit - but did so by sending "an unsigned photocopy" of the request, along with an explanatory note saying he will continue to seek MPs' backing for his deal. The second letter from Mr Johnson - signed off this time - makes clear that he personally believes that a delay would be a mistake.
Image caption As the Sunday Times sees it, Mr Johnson's "uncompromising response" to the Commons defeat opens up a "new front" in the battle for Brexit. "No 10 officials expressed hope that EU leaders could take until an emergency summit on October 28 to even respond - buying Johnson crucial time to pass the deal," it suggests.
Image caption Saturday saw a "humiliating" defeat for Mr Johnson, says the Observer, as MPs backed an amendment that "withholds approval" for his Brexit deal until legislation implementing it has been passed. Brought by former Conservative cabinet minister and independent MP Sir Oliver Letwin, it was aimed at ruling out a no-deal Brexit. The paper's front page shows protesters in London demanding a referendum on the final deal. They reacted with jubilation when news of the vote filtered through.
Image caption Despite his ploy of sending the EU letters with contradictory messages, the Sunday Mirror says there are fresh doubts Mr Johnson will get his deal approved. Like the Guardian, it says the prime minister was "humiliated", and reports he has been "forced to beg" the EU for a delay.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday, however, is unimpressed by proceedings in the Commons, which its headline dubs "the house of fools". Describing the announcement of the government's defeat, it says: "It was the moment an exasperated nation let out a collective howl of frustration."
Image caption "Why won't they let us leave?" complains the Sunday Express. It notes that in Mr Johnson's letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, he has requested EU leaders "send MPs a message" asking them to reconsider their decision.
Image caption Brexit doesn't feature on the Daily Star Sunday's front page. It reports that Katie Jarvis, who played Hayley Slater in EastEnders, is working as a security guard in a discount shop.
Image caption And the Sunday People reports claims that serial killers Myra Hindley and Rose West had a sexual affair in prison.