Image caption

The Times reports there is "anger" from Downing Street over the proposed Letwin amendment, adding it would make Saturday's Commons vote "symbolic", and could force the PM to request an extension "even if he wins" the vote. The reason for this is that the so-called Benn Act requires Mr Johnson to request a three-month Brexit delay unless he can pass a deal or get MPs to approve a no-deal exit by the end of Saturday. If the Commons vote is merely "symbolic", then technically the PM will not be able to pass his deal and so must ask for an extension.