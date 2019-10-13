Newspaper headlines: Brexit bargain and 'marathon miracle'

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 October 2019
Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to offer EU leaders "a historic grand bargain on Brexit - help deliver his new deal this week or agree a 'no-deal' departure by October 31", the Sunday Times reports. Elsewhere on the front page is a photo of a jubilant Eliud Kipchoge, who has become the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours. The paper calls the feat a "marathon miracle".
Image caption The front page of the Observer carries claims by pro-Remain MPs that they are gaining enough support to secure a second referendum on EU membership. Meanwhile, the paper says the PM's chances of securing the "crucial" support of DUP MPs "appeared to be in growing doubt" after the party's Westminster leader, Nigel Dodds, questioned elements of the proposed deal.
Image caption Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg appeals to Eurosceptics to back Mr Johnson's proposals by writing in the Sunday Telegraph that "compromise will inevitably be needed". A senior government source also tells the paper the push by pro-EU MPs to force a vote on making the deal subject to a referendum is "undermining" the PM's negotiating position.
Image caption "Just when the nation dared hope our interminable nightmare might end on October 31st... enter the Tory Brexit wreckers," the Mail on Sunday says. The paper reports Tory rebels are "plotting to sabotage Boris Johnson's Brexit by forcing a delay to the leaving date - even if the prime minister wins Commons support for a deal".
Image caption The Sunday Express says Mr Johnson will use his forthcoming Queen's Speech to promise if his new EU deal gets the support of Parliament he will make post-Brexit Britain "the greatest place on Earth". The speech "will have health at its heart", since it will include a pledge to end "nightmare" social care bills, the paper reports.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror reports patients have had to wait a month to see their GP in a "staggering" 15 million cases. The NHS "scandal" is exposed by the paper amid its campaign to end what it calls a GP "crisis". The tabloid reports one doctor's warning that "the wheels are coming off" general practice.