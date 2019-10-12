Newspaper headlines: 'Crunch' Brexit talks amid fresh hope

  • 12 October 2019
Image caption The FT Weekend calls forthcoming negotiations between the UK government and the EU "crunch talks" and reports hope is growing for a Brexit agreement. The paper says that if EU leaders agree a deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a "moment of truth" at a special Commons sitting next Saturday.
Image caption The Guardian says Mr Johnson has "signalled that he will make a last-ditch U-turn on his plans for the Irish border". It quotes EU sources saying the PM has conceded there could not be a customs border on the island of Ireland. The reported development is a "critical step away from his previous position", the paper writes.
Image caption "Johnson opens door to customs compromise", is the headline on the front of the Daily Telegraph. The paper says there is mounting speculation the prime minister has proposed a compromise to the EU that "could see Northern Ireland remain politically part of a customs union with the EU but one administered by the British government".
Image caption The Times reports on its front page that Mr Johnson has backed the newspaper's campaign for new air quality laws. Separately, the paper, like many others, features a photo of Richard Ratcliffe and his daughter Gabriella, who has returned to the UK from Iran. The five-year-old's mother, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, remains in an Iranian jail after being convicted of spying.
Image caption The front of the Daily Express declares: "Voters back Boris." Research by ComRes has given the Conservatives a "thumping five-point lead over Labour", the paper says.
Image caption The i Weekend features the headline: "Terror arrest after 'brutal machete attack on shoppers". Five people were injured in a knife attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester. A man, aged 40, was initially arrested on suspicion of terror offences, but was then detained under the Mental Health Act.
Image caption "Terror at the shops", is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror, which features a photograph of a police officer handcuffing a man as he lies face-down on the pavement. The tabloid quotes a witness saying: "It was like a nightmare. Like something out of a horror film."
Image caption The Sun reports on the row between Coleen Rooney and Rebecca Vardy over leaked stories. The wife of footballer Wayne Rooney has claimed newspaper stories about her had come from Ms Vardy's personal Instagram account. Ms Vardy has denied the allegations. The Sun says Ms Vardy is "raging" and has warned Ms Rooney: "Believe me or I'll see you in court."
Image caption Finally, Danny Dyer has "vowed to knock Ant and Dec off their perch as kings of Saturday night TV", according to the front page of the Daily Star. The EastEnders actor is to host the BBC One game show The Wall.