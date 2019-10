Image caption

The Sun leads on an interview with PM Mr Johnson who has said he has just 10 days to reach a Brexit deal with Brussels, since 11 October is the day the agenda will be set for the EU summit when leaders would vote on any deal. The paper also says Mr Johnson did not rule out accepting a time limit to the backstop and Downing Street is planning to suspend Parliament next week, but just for three days to prepare for a Queen's Speech.