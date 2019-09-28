Newspaper headlines: Thomas Cook cash probe by government and BBC 'race row'

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 September 2019
Image caption The i weekend exclusively reveals government plans to "claw back" millions of pounds in pay and bonuses from Thomas Cook's directors to help fund the £520m bill for repatriating and compensating customers after the tour operator's collapse on Monday.
Image caption The Daily Mirror's main story reports ministers are "urgently considering" a ban on the import of souvenirs from trophy hunting safaris, in what it claims is "a victory for its campaign against the bloodsport".
Image caption "Major's role in Thatcher downfall" is The Daily Telegraph's main headline. The newspaper reports on Charles Moore's authorised biography of Mrs Thatcher.
Image caption "Online opioids scandal" is the headline for The Times' main story. An investigation by the newspaper found online pharmacies prescribing "dangerous painkillers" without consulting GPs. It breaches new regulations designed to curb the number of people becoming addicted to opioids.
Image caption The Financial Times says the White House is exploring ways to limit financial investments between the US and China, in what the newspaper says could take the US "trade war with China to Wall Street". The newspaper says options being considered by the Trump administration include de-listing Chinese companies from American stock exchanges and curbing the ability of US government pension funds to buy into the Chinese market.
Image caption The Daily Mail's lead story reports controversy over the BBC's ruling that one of its presenters, Naga Munchetty, breached its editorial guidelines when she criticised remarks made by US President Donald Trump. The BBC's editorial complaints unit found on Wednesday that the Breakfast presenter had flouted its guidelines in criticising Mr Trump's motives after he said four female politicians should "go back" to "places from which they came".
Image caption The Daily Express leads with coverage of Prince Harry's walk through a partially cleared minefield in Angola, 22 years after his mother, Princess Diana, did the same in a bid to highlight the need to clear the world of landmines.
Image caption "Little miracle" is the headline of The Sun's main story. It leads with the case of baby Haris Mockbill, who has beaten the odds to celebrate his first birthday after being born 16 weeks early at a weight of 1lb 10oz.
Image caption "Furious backlash at BBC as race row grows" is The Guardian's main headline. The newspaper reports "a staff revolt and growing anger" over the ruling by the BBC's editorial complaints unit.
Image copyright Empics