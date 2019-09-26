Newspaper headlines: 'Bitter and extraordinary scenes in Commons'

  • 26 September 2019
Image caption Thursday's papers are dominated by yesterday's debate in Parliament after it returned following the Supreme Court's verdict that its suspension was unlawful. Many papers note the vitriolic tone in the House - "Commons hits boiling point" is the front page of the i.
Image caption "Come and have a go then!" reads the Metro's headline. It joins several other papers in featuring a photo of baby Archie with his mum Meghan, from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of South Africa.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on the prime minister's offer of a vote of no confidence in his leadership to all opposition party leaders who "fancy a go" at getting rid of him. Downing Street says the opposition parties' refusal to trigger an election would be taken as a sign that they had "confidence in the government", according to the paper.
Image caption "Man with no shame," headlines the Daily Mirror, as it says the prime minister hits a "new low". The paper says Mr Johnson "failed to show an ounce of remorse" following the Supreme Court "slapdown". It also reports he angered MPs by saying the best way to honour murdered MP Jo Cox was to "get Brexit done".
Image caption The Guardian says Mr Johnson dismissed fears that his use of language such as "surrender" and "betrayal" was dangerous - to the "fury" of opposition MPs. It says he continued to use the "people versus parliament" rhetoric that has "become a signature of his premiership".
Image caption "Furious Boris: Brexit rebels face 'day of reckoning'," is the front page of the Daily Express. It describes Tuesday as "another tempestuous day at Westminster" as the prime minister launched a "furious attack" on the "paralysed Parliament".
Image caption The Times describes "extraordinary" and "bitter" scenes in the Commons. It quotes Labour MP for Hove Peter Kyle saying the prime minister had proved that "when you live behind a wall of armed police officers you can be as irresponsible as you like with your language because you will never have to live with the consequences".
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on a Survation survey for the paper which found that 64% of those who voted Labour in 2017 want an early election. It says leader Jeremy Corbyn "faces a mass revolt by millions of Labour supporters" over his refusal to agree to a snap general election before no-deal has been ruled out.
Image caption The Financial Times says the prime minister has "paved the way for an acrimonious 'people versus Parliament' general election with a defiant defence of his Brexit strategy". Describing yesterday's debate as "ferocious", it quotes senior Tories as saying Mr Johnson has no escape other than negotiating a new Brexit deal in Brussels - and that EU leaders can sense his weakness.
Image caption The Sun diverges from the rest of the front pages, splashing instead on Royal baby Archie's meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa. "Adorable," the papers says, next to a picture of the Duchess of Sussex holding her smiling son.
Image caption "Drought of order," is the headline on the front of the Daily Star, as it reports that millions of "baffled Brits soaked through by torrential downpours were warned to prepare for a hosepipe ban".