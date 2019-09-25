Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'defiant' after 'damning' court ruling

  25 September 2019
Image caption Unsurprisingly, the Supreme Court ruling that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful dominates the front pages. "He misled the Queen, the people and Parliament," reads the Guardian. The paper says Mr Johnson struck a "defiant" tone in response to the "crushing" judgement.
Image caption "Get rid of me if you can," is the headline on the front page of the Metro. The paper characterises yesterday's drama as "The Hulk vs Spider Woman" in reference to Supreme Court president Lady Hale's now iconic brooch and Mr Johnson's earlier comparison of himself to the Incredible Hulk in his determination to leave the EU.
Image caption The Financial Times describes the Supreme Court's decision as a "damning indictment" of the prime minister and a "historic moment in the evolution of the UK constitution". It reports that Tory MPs have privately called for the sacking of Mr Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, who "masterminded the abrasive" Brexit strategy.
Image caption The i describes yesterday's events as a "crushing blow" for the "humiliated" prime minister.
Image caption Mr Johnson "declared war on the judiciary" following yesterday's ruling, the Daily Mail says. It quotes one "ally" of the prime minister as saying: "The effect of this is to pose the question, who runs this country? Are the courts saying they want to run the country now?"
Image caption The Daily Mirror riffs on a historical theme, with Mr Johnson pictured alongside some of the UK's shortest-serving prime ministers, next to the headline: "There's a special place in history waiting for you, prime minister." The paper says after just 63 days in the job, he may soon join their ranks after a "shambolic and disastrous term".
Image caption The Sun leads on readers' reactions to the ruling, saying the paper was "bombarded" with messages of support for the prime minister. People reacted with "fury", it reports, quoting reader Dave Martin, of Sheffield, as saying: "The elite have shafted us again."
Image caption "PM flies back to chaos," says the Times, as Mr Johnson prepares to head back to London from a United Nations summit in New York. The paper quotes an unnamed cabinet minister who claims the ruling will mean the prime minister will be able to position himself as an "insurgent", representing the "will of the people" and taking on the establishment.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister will try to force a general election this week following the judgement. Senior cabinet ministers have urged Mr Johnson to prorogue Parliament for a second time if he loses that vote, according to the paper.
Image caption "Unlawful? What's lawful about denying 17.4 million Brexit!" is the emphatic front page of the Daily Express. The paper reports that Mr Johnson vowed to press ahead with Brexit despite yesterday's "shattering" ruling. The prime minister previously insisted it was "claptrap" that the suspension of Parliament meant MPs could not scrutinise Brexit policy.
Image caption Departing from the rest of the front pages, the Daily Star reports that children have been banned from playing football on school fields after neighbours complained the referees' whistles were too loud.