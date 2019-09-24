Newspaper headlines: Thomas Cook 'fat cats' and Meghan's dancing joy

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 September 2019
Image caption Most of Tuesday's front pages focus on the fallout from the collapse of Thomas Cook. The Daily Mirror reports that bosses at the travel company shared £50m in pay and perks over the last decade. Many of the papers also feature photos from the first leg of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Africa tour. The Mirror shows Meghan hugging a boy in Cape Town, and another photo of her holding her son, Archie, alongside the caption "Meghan's motherly love".
Image caption "Thomas Cook fat cats must pay back bonuses," reads the front page of the Daily Express, as it reports "fury" over salaries and bonuses for executives at the firm. The paper also has a picture of Duchess of Sussex dancing with women during her visit to Cape Town.
Image caption The Daily Mail also splashes on reports about the pay of Thomas Cook bosses. The paper says government ministers have opened an investigation into how the firm collapsed under £1.6bn of debt.
Image caption The Times reports that Thomas Cook was told last year by its auditor, EY, to stop using an accounting method that could have been used to "flatter its financial performance and improve the pay of bosses". It says executives were coming under pressure to pay back their bonuses on Monday.
Image caption "Dayflight robbery," puns the Sun. It says holidaymakers looking for alternative flights were being "preyed on" by other airlines on Monday, claiming that some companies had increased their fares by up to 400% following Thomas Cook's collapse.
Image caption The Daily Star runs a photo of frustrated holidaymakers queuing at an airport check-in desk alongside the headline "Vultures!" It too reports that other airlines have been profiting from the Thomas Cook chaos. Its main story is about boxer Carl Froch - the paper reports the sportsman as saying the Earth is flat.
Image caption The Guardian has the same photo of fed up holidaymakers, but leads on Jeremy Corbyn quashing an attempt by party activists to force Labour to adopt a Remain position before a general election. The paper says that the Labour leader would prefer to delay a decision about which side the party would take in a referendum until after an election.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also splashes on Labour conference's Brexit policy vote. It quotes a shadow cabinet source who describes the result as a "total stitch-up". But a senior ally of Mr Corbyn said those crying foul needed to "get over themselves and accept they lost", the paper says.
Image caption Departing from the rest of the front pages, the i splashes on climate change activist Greta Thunberg's "powerful" address to world leaders at a UN summit. "This is all wrong. I should be at school on the other side of the ocean," the 16-year-old says.