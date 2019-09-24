Image caption

Most of Tuesday's front pages focus on the fallout from the collapse of Thomas Cook. The Daily Mirror reports that bosses at the travel company shared £50m in pay and perks over the last decade. Many of the papers also feature photos from the first leg of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Africa tour. The Mirror shows Meghan hugging a boy in Cape Town, and another photo of her holding her son, Archie, alongside the caption "Meghan's motherly love".