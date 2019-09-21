Newspaper headlines: Jeremy Corbyn's key aide Andrew Fisher 'walks out'

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 September 2019
Image caption The Sunday Times reports that Jeremy Corbyn's senior aide Andrew Fisher has quit. It says Mr Fisher resigned last Saturday, claiming Mr Corbyn "will not win" a general election. The paper also carries an investigation, which says Boris Johnson failed to declare potential conflicts of interest over a close friendship during his time as London mayor.
Image caption "Hard-Left plans for life after Corbyn" is the Sunday Telegraph's splash. The newspaper says Mr Corbyn's allies have begun triggering succession plans, and cites a Labour frontbencher as saying the party leader is "ready to pack it in". Another shadow cabinet member describes Momentum's move to abolish the deputy leader post as a bid to "secure the succession", the paper reports.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday leads on an interview with a great-grandmother cleared of murdering her dying husband in a "mercy killing". She tells the newspaper she suffered an "appalling" series of indignities after her arrest, including being "held in a police cell for 30 hours".
Image caption The front page of the Sunday Express features an interview with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. He claims that a delay to Brexit will force the prime minister to adopt his "clean break" policy and "abandon all hope of a deal".
Image caption A driver who has been linked to Princess Diana's fatal crash has spoken about the tragedy for the first time, the Daily Star Sunday reports.

