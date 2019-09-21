Newspaper headlines: EU 'dismisses' backstop alternatives and Thomas Cook 'on brink'

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 September 2019
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on a leaked memo from Brussels, which it says has "dismissed" the UK's new proposals for an alternative to the backstop. The paper reports the document, shared with the EU 27, says plans "fall short" of what is needed to remove the backstop.
Image caption The Times reports that the government is "poised to reject" Thomas Cook's appeal for a bailout. The travel company could fall into administration unless it finds £200m in emergency funding, but the paper says the government is "unlikely" to intervene.
Image caption "Thomas Cook asks for UK taxpayer bailout" is the i weekend's splash, which says up to 150,000 British tourists would be stranded if the company falls into administration. It adds that bringing holidaymakers home could cost the government up to £600m.
Image caption The Daily Express claims a collapse would threaten 9,000 British jobs. Thomas Cook employs 22,000 staff in total.
Image caption John Humphrys "savages bias" at the BBC, says the Daily Mail, as it publishes the first in a series of extracts from the veteran broadcaster's memoirs, two days after he retired as presenter of Radio 4's Today programme. Humphrys has accused the corporation of "being out of touch", the newspaper claims.
Image caption The Sun leads on a US woman who accused US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein of sex abuse. Virginia Giuffre claims she had sex with the Duke of York when she was 17 years old, telling NBC News that she was "trafficked" to the duke. Prince Andrew has denied having "any form of sexual contact or relationship" with Ms Giuffre, formerly known as Roberts.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says Ms Giuffre was told "I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein" by Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend of Epstein and daughter of disgraced British newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell. Ms Maxwell has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Image caption The FT Weekend claims pensioners will be hit by the Labour party's proposals to hand 10% of shares from UK-based companies to workers over 10 years. The paper says new research shows the plans would see British pension funds lose £31bn.
Image caption The Daily Star carries a story which claims BBC bosses have banned Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood from using his "Fab-u-lous" catchphrase.