Newspaper headlines: EU offers Brexit deal 'hope' and Palace 'fury'

By BBC News Staff
  • 20 September 2019
Image caption There is increased optimism that Britain and the EU can come to a Brexit deal before the 31 October deadline, says the Daily Telegraph, after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he wasn't "emotionally attached" to the Irish backstop. The paper suggests a deal could be "hammered out" when Boris Johnson meets EU leaders in New York next week.
Image caption David Cameron received "an unprecedented rebuke" from the Queen, says the Times, for revealing that he asked her to intervene in the Scottish referendum. The paper says he risked further controversy by revealing details of other meetings to a Times podcast - including the fact that the Queen drove at "breakneck speed" at Balmoral.
Image caption "Queen's fury at Cameron" is the take in the i, which says a royal official has suggested the former PM has damaged future relations between the Palace and No 10.
Image caption The Guardian claims thousands of reports of alleged rape have been inaccurately recorded by the police over the last three years. The paper, which reviewed audits of 34 police forces, says it found the vast majority failed to collect accurate figures for rape - resulting in cases going unrecorded and investigations not being carried out.
Image caption The Financial Times carries a story that British police chiefs are training elite Hong Kong officers to boost professionalism in their ranks. It says the University of Cambridge course, which has been running for two years, has acquired new significance following anger at how police have dealt with three months of protests in Hong Kong.
Image caption The Metro reports that members of far-right group Britain First have started patrolling the UK's south coast looking for migrants. The paper says they have been branded "racist vigilantes".
Image caption The Daily Express leads on a different far-right group, which it says has threatened to kill one of Britain's top police officers. The paper says the neo-Nazi group mocked up an execution scene picture, similar to a threat made to Prince Harry last year.
Image caption The Daily Mirror splashes on an unnamed Premier League player telling a court how he jumped out of a hotel window in just his boxers after being caught cheating. Jurors heard that the star, who can't be named for legal reasons, was allegedly blackmailed after being filmed in a hotel room with a woman who was not his partner.
Image caption The Daily Star claims Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary is in line for a £87m bonus. It says the huge payout comes despite a year of chaos and strikes at the airline.
Image caption "It was never you", is the headline in the Sun, which says a builder allegedly conned the National Lottery out of £2.5m with a fake ticket. Edward Putman, 54, who is on trial at St Albans Crown Court, denies committing fraud.