Newspaper headlines: PM told to show Brexit plan and Labour 'reform'

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 September 2019
Image caption The issue of Brexit makes the lead for a number of the papers, including the Daily Express, which says the EU has warned Boris Johnson he has just 12 days to deliver his plan for leaving the bloc. The paper says French President Emmanuel Macron is said to have "thrown down the gauntlet with a brutal cut-off date".
Image caption Jacob Rees-Mogg urging Brexit Party supporters to come back to the Conservative Party is the focus for the Daily Telegraph. The leader of the House of Commons is quoted as saying that Tory and Brexit Party supporters "all want the same thing - to leave the EU".
Image caption "Just sort our NHS", is the headline in the Metro. It carries a picture of "furious father" Omar Salem confronting Boris Johnson during a hospital visit on Wednesday over the treatment of his sick baby girl.
Image caption The Guardian reports that Saudia Arabia has displayed what it says is wreckage of drones and cruise missiles that proves Iranian involvement in the attack on two oil facilities last weekend. The paper says the move increases pressure on US President Donald Trump to respond to the attack.
Image caption The Financial Times says Israel is in political limbo and faces weeks of coalition talks after the country's incumbent leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, were neck and neck in the country's national election.
Image caption Mr Netanyahu also features on the front of the Times. The paper's main story focuses on Labour reviewing a key part of its constitution. It says the party has begun the process of reversing Tony Blair's reform of Clause 4 - regarded as a commitment to widespread nationalisation which was ditched by the former PM in 1995.
Image caption The Daily Mirror claims the unsolved murders of four women bear similarities to the two that earned convicted murderer Christopher Halliwell a life sentence.
Image caption "Loch YES monster" declares the Sun, which says experts reckon a huge eel-like creature which has been filmed in Loch Ness "really is the monster".
Image caption And the Daily Star says "cry babies" have launched a petition demanding words such as "mare", "bird" and "wench" are removed from the official English dictionary.