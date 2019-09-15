Newspaper headlines: Cameron's 'fury' and rugby star's revelation

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 September 2019
Image caption "Cameron's fury at the 'liars' of Leave," is the headline on the front of the Sunday Times, which publishes an extract from the former prime minister's memoir, For the Record. In it, David Cameron calls Michael Gove a "foam-flecked Faragist" and accuses Prime Minister Boris Johnson of backing the Leave campaign only to "help his career".
Image caption The Mail on Sunday carries a message from Mr Johnson to the EU on its front page. If the PM does not achieve a deal by 31 October, the UK "will break out of its 'manacles' like The Incredible Hulk", the paper reports him saying. Mr Johnson will "ignore the Commons vote ordering him to delay the UK's departure" if negotiations break down, it says.
Image caption Killers of young children will never be released from prison under what the Sunday Telegraph calls "dramatic" plans by Mr Johnson to ensure "life means life". The prime minister intends to use the five-week period in which Parliament is suspended to unveil a "tough new approach to criminal justice", the paper reports.
Image caption "Britain has lost faith in MPs," the Sunday Express declares on its front page. A survey by pollster ComRes for the newspaper found almost eight in 10 people believe Parliament is in desperate need of reform, while almost six in 10 say it has not respected the 2016 EU referendum result.
Image caption The Observer describes former Tory minister Sam Gyimah's defection to the Liberal Democrats as a "fresh blow" to the prime minister and a "major coup" for Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. In an interview with the newspaper, Mr Gyimah says centrist MPs have been "cast out" of the Conservative Party and Labour.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads with the former Wales rugby union captain Gareth Thomas revealing he has HIV, which it says was "a secret that tortured him for years". Thomas says he wants to "break the stigma" around the condition, describing how his diagnosis left him feeling suicidal.
Image caption The Daily Star on Sunday has an interview with the ex-girlfriend of Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood. The relationship has reportedly put 24-year-old Summer Monteys-Fullam "off men".
Image caption And finally, Liam Gallagher scowls in a photo on the front of the Sunday People, which reports the singer will invite his estranged brother Noel to his wedding because "our mam told me to".