Newspaper headlines: Northern Irish 'compromise' and BA 'mega strike'

By BBC News Staff
  • 12 September 2019
Image caption The Times leads on what it calls a potential lifeline for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. The paper says it understands that, for the first the time, the DUP would accept Northern Ireland abiding by some EU rules after Brexit. The move could form part of a new deal to replace the Irish backstop, the Times says.
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn would embark on a billion-pound "raid" on private school fees if he became prime minister, according to the Daily Telegraph. It says it has seen shadow Treasury plans to charge VAT on fees if the party gains power. Critics, the paper says, have accused Labour of using a "class war" theme to develop its policies.
Image caption There are further fears of Labour tax increases in the Daily Express, which reports a warning from Boris Johnson of a "bombshell" if Jeremy Corbyn gains power.
Image caption The NHS is paying £600m in interest to the government, the i paper reveals. It says the Department of Health is charging hospitals interest rates above what they might get elsewhere. The yearly cost is equivalent to the salaries of 7,500 nurses, the paper says.
Image caption "Furious" British Airways pilots are plotting a 10-day "mega strike", according to the Sun. The paper says disruption this week during a two-day walkout by captains and co-pilots "is nothing" compared to what could come in November. BA earlier cancelled flights ahead of a planned second strike later this month.
Image caption Outgoing Speaker of the Commons John Bercow has warned Boris Johnson he is prepared to "rip up the Parliamentary rule book" to stop a no-deal Brexit, the Guardian reports. The paper says the "direct warning to No 10" is a "dramatic intervention".
Image caption There is set to be "one last blast" of summer this weekend, the Daily Star says. "Balmy" weather is due for the weekend when the paper reports temperatures could reach 25C.
Image caption The Metro reports on the 22-year-old man charged over the death of a 11-month-old boy in Greater Manchester. Zak Eko was charged with murder on Thursday evening.
Image caption Fewer women than ever are getting married, the Daily Mail reports. Campaigners, the paper says, are warning of the "continued degradation of marriage" and have called for better tax breaks to boost the number of nuptials. The Duchess of Sussex's return from maternity leave also makes the front page.
Image caption A dramatic picture of a fire in the Brazilian Amazon leads the Daily Mirror. The dystopian image is accompanied by the headline "Our world... choking to death".
Image caption The FT leads on the European Central Bank's move to introduce rate cuts and economic stimulus to revive Eurozone growth. The paper points out that the move attracted the attention of US President Donald Trump who tweeted that the Federal Reserve should follow suit.