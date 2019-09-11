Newspaper headlines: 'Secret' no-deal files and Flintoff's 'lucky escape'

  • 11 September 2019
Image caption Details gleaned from the publication of the government's no-deal Brexit papers lead the Guardian. The paper says the newly released document differs slightly from a previously leaked version, from "base case" to "worst case". It quotes Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer as saying efforts to hide the warnings were "irresponsible".
Image caption The Times includes the publication of the no-deal files in its front-page story, but leads on the government resisting an order by the Commons to release private messages concerning the suspension of Parliament. It also names a British-Australian women held in Iran as Jolie King, who it says was detained alongside her Australian boyfriend Mark Firkin.
Image caption The UK's constitutional crisis deepens, according to the i, which reports Wednesday's decision by a Scottish court that the prime minister's suspension of Parliament was unlawful. The i says Mr Johnson has been "accused of misleading" Buckingham Palace and the Queen over the impasse. The monarch has been "dragged" into the fray, the paper says.
Image caption "Boris lied to the Queen," the Daily Mirror declares boldly on its front page, as it leads with the same story. The paper quotes legal expert David Allen Green as saying that the Scottish court held the view the prime minister misled Her Majesty.
Image caption The Metro also leads with the accusation that Mr Johnson lied to the Queen over his move to prorogue Parliament. "Another fine mess," the paper observes.
Image caption Boris Johnson has offered Conservative rebels an olive branch and a possible way back into the party after they were sacked for voting against the government, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says there is support in cabinet for letting some of the 21 sacked MPs back into the Tory fold, providing they "agree the government must be allowed to do its business".
Image caption The prime minister has rejected Nigel Farage's offer of an election alliance, the Daily Express reports. The paper, which carried a wraparound advert for Mr Farage's Brexit Party on Wednesday, says a so-called "non-aggression" pact has been dismissed by No 10.
Image caption Away from Westminster drama, the Sun says Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff has been involved in a 124mph crash whilst filming the new BBC series. Mr Flintoff "miraculously walked away" from the incident in Yorkshire. The former England cricketer told the Sun he was "absolutely fine". The BBC called the incident "a spontaneous detour".
Image caption Britain has come bottom of an international league for cancer survival rates, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says a "damning" study has found patients with common types of the disease are more likely to die here than in other countries with similar health care systems. The Mail carries the view of Cancer Research UK, which says things will not improve unless staff shortages are addressed.
Image caption The London Stock Exchange is preparing to "rebuff" a £32 billion takeover bid from the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the Financial Times reports. The unexpected bid "shocked" investors in the LSE on Wednesday, one of the capital's highest-profile institution, the paper says.
Image caption The sacking of Emmerdale star Asan N'jie leads the Daily Star. The paper alleges that a disagreement over money sparked the furious row backstage at this week's TV Choice awards.