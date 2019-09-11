Newspaper headlines: Soap star knife row and new foreign student rules

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 September 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson is to tear up "tough" rules which stopped foreign students who come to Britain to study from working after they graduate. The move overturns a policy devised by his predecessor Theresa May, the i reports. Universities have welcomed the plan, the paper adds.
Image caption The prime minister wants an "all-Ireland" zone for checks on goods crossing between Northern Ireland and the Republic as part of a new Brexit deal, the Daily Telegraph reports. Mr Johnson has reportedly offered a "Stormont lock" which the paper says would "ensure Northern Ireland would be able to veto any future changes to the arrangement". The move could remove the backstop and satisfy the DUP, it adds.
Image caption A striking image on the front of the Times shows the Archbishop of Canterbury prostrating himself before a memorial to more than 400 Indian civilians killed in Amritsar by the British army in 1919. The paper also reports how two British-Australian women have been arrested and detained in Iran. The Times says the pair have been held in the same prison as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the jailed British-Iranian mother.
Image caption US President Donald Trump's decision to fire his national security advisor, John Bolton, leads the FT. "It is unlikely the departure will lead to a softening of Mr Trump's policy of 'maximum pressure' on Iran," the paper notes. Closer to home, the FT reports that BMW's Mini workers in Oxford face weeks of forced unpaid leave if Britain leaves the EU without a deal next month.
Image caption Retailers including Tesco and Sainsbury's have joined shopworkers' union Usdaw in demanding ministers act to help save High Street stores, the Guardian reports. There was a net decline of 1,234 chain stores in the first half of 2019 - a record high, the paper says.
Image caption Labour's plans to boost the powers of trade unions are given short shrift by the Daily Mail. "Corbyn plot to drag UK back to the 70s," the paper says, as it contrasts his pledges on workers' rights with figures which show unemployment has hit its lowest level for 45 years.
Image caption An Emmerdale star allegedly threatened to kill his Hollyoaks rival after the TV Choice awards in London, the Daily Mirror reports. With a striking image of the incident on its front page, the Mirror says Asan N'Jie told Jamie Lomas he was going to "knife" him. ITV, which produces Emmerdale, told the Mirror it is investigating. Hollyoaks has declined to comment.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the same story after the altercation backstage at the TV Choice awards.
Image caption An investigation into so-called "grudge evictions" from care homes for the elderly leads the Daily Express. The paper says thousands have been thrown out "in revenge" after complaints from families about their loved one's treatment.
Image caption The Sun reports that fire brigade chiefs in Lincolnshire have axed Fireman Sam from promotional materials - for being a man. The paper claims the children's character "puts off women from joining up".
Image caption Newly-knighted Sir Geoffrey Boycott faces calls for his gong to be revoked after he said he "couldn't give a toss, love" over concerns raised by domestic abuse charities about his honour, the Metro reports. The former Test starter, 78, was convicted in 1998 after assaulting his then girlfriend, a charge he has always denied.