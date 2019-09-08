Newspaper headlines: Rudd resigns and Johnson's 'threat to EU'

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 September 2019
Image caption The Sunday Times broke the news that the work and pensions secretary had resigned. The paper says Ms Rudd denounced the prime minister's "purge" and it reports that Boris Johnson is prepared "to break the law for Brexit".
Image caption The resignation is a "fresh crisis for Johnson", says the Observer. The paper's other front page story reports on efforts by supporters of another EU referendum to create the UK's "biggest tactical voting operation".
Image caption "Yet more Tory chaos" is how the Sunday Express describes Ms Rudd's resignation. The paper's lead story says that Boris Johnson will threaten to "sabotage" the EU if MPs do not agree to his demand for a snap election.
Image caption Prince Andrew had such a "raging bust-up" with a Royal aide that Prince Charles had to ask him to apologise, the Mail on Sunday reports. The paper's source says the Duke of York and the aide exchanged "heated words" but there was no "physical altercation".

