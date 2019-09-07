Newspaper headlines: 'Plan B' for PM as rebels 'vow to break him'

By BBC News Staff
  • 7 September 2019
Image caption Several papers cover the fall-out from Boris Johnson's week of Parliamentary defeats. The Times says the prime minister is under pressure to "come up with a plan B" as opposition parties pledged to veto his call for a general election.
Image caption The opposition are effectively holding the prime minister "hostage" over his election bid, says the i newspaper. It says Mr Johnson is caught between breaking his promise about leaving the EU on 31 October or resigning two weeks into the job.
Image caption "The great election stitch-up", declares the Daily Mail, saying that Labour and Remain parties have "scuppered" plans for a snap election. An opinion poll for the paper says 75% of people believe MPs are failing them.
Image caption The Guardian says the move to block an election means Boris Johnson's choices are narrowing. A "nuclear option" of resigning may be his only chance of securing an election before 31 October, the paper says.
Image caption It was "the week that shook the Tory party to its core", says the Financial Times. The paper's main story is an interview with Labour's shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, who says he will end the City's "offensive" culture of huge bonuses.
Image caption The Duke of Cambridge has spoken of his "fury" about racist incidents in football, says the Daily Express. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, is calling for better links between police and football authorities over abuse on social media.
Image caption One of Strictly Come Dancing's professionals, Giovanni Pernice, was attacked with pepper spray by masked robbers, says the Sun. The paper says the dancer had feared it was acid at first.
Image caption Another Strictly story leads the Daily Star. Ex-Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldsley says friends have jokingly warned that she will fall victim to the "curse" - one of the relationship break-ups or scandals for which the show has been blamed.
Image caption And the Daily Mirror says that unsuspecting customers in fish and chip shops are being served up endangered species. The paper ran DNA tests which suggested dishes such as rock salmon contained threatened spiny dogfish and starry smooth-hound shark.