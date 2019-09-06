Newspaper headlines: Minister Jo Johnson quits to spend less time with family

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 September 2019
Image caption "PM defiant as brother walks out" is the headline on the front of the i. It accompanies a photo of Remain-supporting Jo Johnson, who resigned as an MP and minister saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest".
Image caption The Metro leads with the same story, using the play on words "Blond leaving the blond" as its headline. The paper says the minister's departure shows the "Brexit civil war" has reached the PM's family. It reports the prime minister "begged Jo to stay during a late-night heart-to-heart".
Image caption "Even Boris' own family don't trust him" declares the Daily Mirror front page, alongside a photo of Johnson siblings Rachel, Boris and Jo. The PM's sister has told him to "climb down from the greasy pole" and change his Brexit policy, the paper reports.
Image caption The Guardian says the younger Mr Johnson is putting "country before family" and describes his resignation as an "extraordinary blow" to his brother's premiership. Despite the PM refusing to delay Brexit, he "appeared to be increasingly losing control of the timetable", the paper reports.
Image caption The resignation "added to a sense that the prime minister's attempts to turn the Conservatives into a hard-Brexit party could create a schism, with moderate Tories abandoning their traditional home", the Financial Times says. The PM "appeared rattled" during a speech after his brother quit the party, it reports.
Image caption A speech bubble emerging from a photo of the prime minister's face on the front of the Daily Star reads: "Slippery little creature? I think I know the chappy..." But the Star hasn't gone political on its front page - the image accompanies a story claiming that the mystery of the Loch Ness Monster has been solved. The "fearsome beast is actually a giant eel", according to the tabloid.
Image caption Labour is "plotting" to delay a general election until November and has been in talks with the SNP to ensure one does not happen before 20 October, says the Daily Telegraph's lead story. An opinion piece by columnist Allison Pearson claims that, despite recent parliamentary defeats, "millions of normal people are thankful [Boris Johnson] is brave enough to take a hard and unpopular" Brexit stance.
Image caption The Times says the prime minister has made a "chaotic debut on the campaign trail", reporting he was "harangued in the street" and criticised for using police recruits as the backdrop for a speech. His decision to speak in front of student officers in West Yorkshire has been called "inappropriate", the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Express dubs Princess Charlotte "her royal shyness" on its front page. It reports Prince George comforted his younger sister on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.
Image caption "At least someone's getting on with their brother," the Sun says on its front page, with an image of the happy royal children placed just a few inches to the right of an image of the Johnson brothers.
Image caption "Greed of BA pilots wrecking holidays" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, which reports British Airways is on the brink of its first pilots' strike after they demanded an extra £11,600 a year. Pilots' union Balpa says that avoiding a strike and agreeing a deal "surely must be the desired outcome" for BA.