Newspaper headlines: Who's putting Boris Johnson in the corner?

By BBC News Staff
  • 5 September 2019
Image caption "Cornered Johnson suffers triple Commons defeat" is the headline on the front of the Guardian, after the prime minister lost a series of votes in the House of Commons. His move to call a general election was not successful after Labour whipped its MPs to abstain from the vote.
Image caption The i newspaper also says the PM has been "cornered". Before the government lost the vote on whether to call an election, MPs backed a bill aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit if the PM has not agreed a plan with the EU.
Image caption The Financial Times completes a triple-corner effect created by like-minded headline writers with its offering "Johnson backed into corner as Commons delivers double below". It says Mr Johnson suffered a "humbling double defeat" that leaves him "in effect, trapped in 10 Downing Street by a hostile Parliament".
Image caption "Boris Johnson is facing an increasingly desperate battle to force a general election as his enemies plot to trap him in office but without power," says the Times. A photo of the prime minister and his political strategist Dominic Cummings on what it calls "another bruising day" features on its front page.
Image caption The Metro responds to the momentous day in parliament with an image of Mr Johnson gesticulating and the headline "He just can't win".
Image caption The Mirror uses its front page headline to declare Mr Johnson "Britain's worst PM (since the last one)". An image of what the paper calls a "deflated" Mr Johnson looking downwards fills the front page, along with an inset photo of Theresa May smiling.
Image caption Not all the papers focus on Mr Johnson. "'Hypocrite' Corbyn rejects election to break deadlock" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. An opinion piece by associate editor Camilla Tominey on its front page says Mr Corbyn has been persuaded by "Brussels-loving Blairites" to "capitulate over his long-cherished election".
Image caption The Daily Mail picks up on Mr Johnson calling the Labour leader a "chicken" in the Commons, using the headline "Corbyn chickens out of an election".
Image caption Not missing the opportunity, the Sun goes a little further - superimposed a photo of Mr Corbyn's face onto a picture of a red rooster. As the paper declares "Corbyn clucks up Brexit", its main headline asks: "Is this the most dangerous chicken in Britain?"
Image caption "Boris urges 'people power' to force election" is the headline on the front of the Daily Express. The tabloid calls Mr Corbyn's decision not to support a general election yet "an extraordinary act of cowardice".
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star's front page carries a story about Alison Hammond, presenter on ITV's This Morning, who told viewers she had to stop breastfeeding her son after "nearly killing him with her mammoth boobs".