Newspaper headlines: 'Johnson's ultimatum'

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 September 2019
Image caption Pictures of Boris Johnson at a lectern in front of No 10 appear on the front of several of Tuesday's papers, including the i. Downing Street sources have said Mr Johnson will seek a snap general election on 14 October if he is defeated by MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit at a vote on Tuesday.
Image caption "Boris names election date", is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mail which mocks up an imaginary ballot box. Up to 20 Tory MPs are threatening to join forces with Labour "to take control of the parliamentary agenda", the paper reports.
Image caption The "ultimatum" to MPs "raised the stakes over Brexit", says the Financial Times. MPs will vote on whether to take control of the agenda to pass Brexit legislation on Tuesday, which the paper says is set to be a "day of drama". The PM's allies think the poll will be "tight", the paper reports.
Image caption The Times also says it is unclear whether the effort by MPs seeking to prevent a no-deal Brexit will be successful. It reports Mr Johnson is "anxious to avoid the blame for precipitating another election", so he "cast his statement as an appeal to Conservative colleagues".
Image caption The Guardian reports a source saying Tory rebels are thinking about backing down after Mr Johnson's televised address. "More than you would think are quietly considering if this is really how they want their political careers to end," they told the paper.
Image caption "Mr Johnson is set to gamble his entire premiership on an election that would be fought as a rerun of the 2016 EU referendum," says the Daily Telegraph. Losing would make him the shortest-serving prime minister in history, according to the paper.
Image caption "Boris snaps" is the headline on the front of the Sun. Elsewhere on the page it reports the Duchess of Sussex has hired the PR crisis management company that once represented Harvey Weinstein "to try to improve her damaged image".
Image caption The Mirror refers to unfolding events in Westminster as a "Brexit dog's dinner". Its front page features an image of a puppy that has moved in to Downing Street under the headline "Snappy election".
Image caption "Look who's taking the lead now in Downing Street," says the Metro on its front page, alongside a picture of Mr Johnson's new dog and the PM's partner, Carrie Symonds.
