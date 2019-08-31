Newspaper headlines: 'Brexit endgame' and Johnson warning for rebels

By BBC News Staff
  • 31 August 2019
Image caption "Brexit endgame" declares the Sunday Telegraph, as Boris Johnson considers ousting Tory rebels who undermine his attempts to secure a new deal with Brussels and EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, vows that he will not ditch the backstop. Mr Barnier, in a column for the paper, says the controversial insurance plan for the Irish border represents the "maximum flexibility" that Brussels can offer.
Image caption Mr Johnson will call an election "within days", says the Sunday Express, if Remainers succeed in blocking a no-deal Brexit. It claims this week will be the "biggest yet" for the Brexit debate.
Image caption The Sunday Times features an interview with the PM, who tells the paper Tory MPs face a historic choice this week. He say they can back him to deliver Brexit and a spending "bonanza" for public services or see Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn "plunge the country into chaos".
Image caption The Mail on Sunday also focuses on Brexit, publishing comments from Jacob Rees-Mogg - the leader of the House of Commons. He tells Remainers they are too frightened to call a vote of no confidence in the PM as it would lead to a thumping general election victory for Mr Johnson.
Image caption The Observer leads on calls for an investigation into how Mr Johnson's chief aide, Dominic Cummings, was able to sack an adviser to the chancellor without his knowledge. The paper says senior politicians and ex-civil service chiefs are among the critics of Mr Cummings.
Image caption Away from politics, "Cop killer back on road" is the headline in the Sunday Mirror.
Image caption And the Daily Star Sunday reports that a factory making Hula Hoops has been branded a health hazard by a whistleblower.