Newspaper headlines: Javid 'confronts PM' over aide sacking

By BBC News Staff
  • 30 August 2019
Image caption Sajid Javid confronted the prime minister over the decision to sack one of his advisers without his knowledge, according to the Times. The paper says the chancellor was "absolutely furious" that Boris Johnson's senior aide, Dominic Cummings, had dismissed Sonia Khan.
Image caption The FT Weekend leads on the same story, saying Sonia Khan was sacked and marched out of Downing Street for allegedly helping opponents of the PM's Brexit strategy. It describes the decision as "the latest humiliation" to be inflicted on the chancellor by No 10.
Image caption The Guardian claims the adviser was accused of being dishonest about her contact with former Chancellor Philip Hammond. The paper says Mr Javid demanded an explanation of why his media adviser was sacked amid claims of "a deep culture of fear" within the government.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the EU might be ready to grant another extension of the Brexit deadline to avoid no deal. The paper says former PM Gordon Brown used a speech in Scotland to claim that French President Emmanuel Macron was ready to "withdraw" the deadline of 31 October and extend negotiations.
Image caption Boris Johnson's "gamble" to suspend Parliament has given him a boost in the polls, according to the Daily Mail. A poll for the paper shows the Tory lead over Labour has nearly doubled in three weeks.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on the prime minister's fury at Brexit rebels. It says Boris Johnson has accused them of playing into the hands of the EU.
Image caption The pledge to give schools billions in extra funding is the lead in the i weekend. The £14bn raises the prospects of a snap election after similar spending promises for the police and the NHS, according to the paper.
Image caption Same-sex couples will be able to compete on Strictly Come Dancing from next year, reports the Daily Mirror. It says bosses have changed the rules "to reflect modern Britain".
Image caption The Daily Star has the story of an Isis fighter who, it says, was paid £10,000 in housing benefit in the UK.
Image caption And the Sun leads on Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, with the headline "horny Warney has his wicket way".