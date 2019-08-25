Newspaper headlines: Ben Stokes' Ashes heroism, and odds on a no-deal Brexit

By BBC News Staff
  • 25 August 2019
Image caption One man features on each of Monday's front pages. Cricketer Ben Stokes, who dragged England from a seemingly hopeless position to overhaul Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, roars in celebration on the front of the Daily Mail. The paper combines that sporting fairytale with the record August bank holiday temperatures for its headline: "Land of heat and glory!"
Image caption The Daily Star opts for the same combination of the "greatest Test victory ever" and the weather. "Sweltering Brits last night toasted Ben Stokes for his amazing Ashes innings that finally turned the heat on the Aussies - as temperatures of 33.3C set an August bank holiday record," it reports.
Image caption For the Sun, Stokes' effort represents "the best innings by [an] Englishman". Its headline plays on the tiny trophy the great cricketing rivals are battling to secure, reading: "Go urn my son!"
Image caption "Stokes saves the Ashes," is the i's view. Its lead story focuses on comments from Boris Johnson that it will be "touch and go" whether the UK will leave the EU with a formal Brexit deal. The prime minister was "jovial" at the G7 summit in Biarritz, southern France, despite "nothing new" emerging from his meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk, it says.
Image caption The Times reports Mr Johnson's view that the UK would "easily cope" with a no-deal Brexit, should the need arise. The paper finds space on its front page for its top cricket writer - and ex-England captain - Mike Atherton. His report begins with a quote from 19th Century politician and essayist Thomas Babington Macaulay.
Image caption The Guardian plays a straighter bat, pointing out that Stokes' unbeaten 135 came after he delivered a "masterclass" to spur England to victory in last month's World Cup final. The paper also leads on the prime minister's view on no deal, quoting Mr Johnson saying food shortages would be "highly unlikely" and guaranteeing the availability of medicines.
Image caption The Financial Times examines the health of the EU's finances, with growth slowing in several eurozone economies. It says Brussels is planning to simplify budgetary rules to give governments softer debt-reduction targets.
Image caption Domestic policy leads the Daily Express, which quotes Mr Johnson ordering the BBC to "save free TV". The corporation says it cannot afford to continue funding free licences for all over-75s without cutting services. But the prime minister says the BBC should "cough up".
Image caption However, the Daily Mirror takes the view that funding the benefit is the government's job. It quotes Labour deputy leader Tom Watson saying: "This prime minister's disregard for older people is appalling. He is trying to blame the BBC for his own government's policy."
Image caption And the Daily Telegraph says there is "growing chaos" in the NHS, reporting that some patients have had "vital" appointments cancelled as many as 10 times. Last year, 13,540 patients suffered at least five cancellations in a row, it says. Above its full-width photo of Stokes, the paper opts for the traditional cricketing cry of: "Howzat!"