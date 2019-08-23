Newspaper headlines: Macron's French resistance and Royal budget flight

  • 23 August 2019
Image caption Friday's front pages are dominated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's budget flight to Scotland. The Guardian leads with Mr Macron describing the Northern Irish backstop as "indispensable".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph runs with a striking image of Mr Johnson with his foot on a table at the Elysee Palace. The paper says he and Mr Macron joked that the tables were so small they could serve equally well as footstools. But it's not all smiles - the Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has been ordered to "turbocharge" work on finding an alternative to the Northern Irish backstop, the paper says.
Image caption "Johnson encounters French resistance," reads the i front page. It also reports that Downing Street is seeking an alternative plan for the Irish border as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn vows to block the "carnage" of a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The Metro's front page takes a different tone: "C'est possible!" it says. The paper says hopes of a Brexit breakthrough were raised after Mr Macron said he was "very confident" the deadlock over the Irish border could be broken within 30 days.
Image caption "Brexit victory salute!" declares the front page of the Daily Express, referencing its photo of the prime minister raising his fists above his head outside Downing Street last night. The paper says Mr Johnson can "rightly feel buoyant after winning over hardliner Macron", who suggested the EU withdrawal agreement could be amended.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking a £73-a-head budget Flybe flight from Norwich to Aberdeen. It says the trip was in "stark contrast" to Prince Harry and Meghan, who reportedly took four "gas-guzzling private jet journeys" in 11 days.
Image caption The Sun splashes on the same story, with the headline: "Wills gives Harry flying lesson!" It pictures Prince William and his children George and Charlotte getting off the plane in Scotland, alongside the caption: "How to travel to Balmoral without being a royal eco-hypocrite". The paper quotes a fellow passenger as saying: "There was little fuss. They were like a normal family."
Image caption The Daily Mail also covers the budget flight, describing it as a "first class lesson for Harry and Meghan". But the paper leads on a study which found a daily pill containing aspirin, a statin and two drugs that lower blood pressure could cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes. It says the four-in-one pills cost as little as 2p a day to produce.
Image caption Girls have closed the gender gap in science and tech, says the Times, as it reports on Thursday's GCSE results. It says the number of girls sitting computing exams jumped by 14% in one year - and girls are performing better in maths and physics. But concerns remain about the overall uptake in technology subjects, the paper says.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on EU plans to crack down on the use of facial recognition in public areas. It reports Brussels is exploring ways to limits "indiscriminate" use of the tech in an attempt to "stamp out creeping public surveillance" of European citizens. The paper says the plan is part of an EU drive to create ethical laws for artificial intelligence.
Image caption The Daily Star has a scoop about Love Island's Caroline Flack's "dirty little secret" - she drinks mugfuls of gravy, according to the paper. It quotes her saying: "I'm not addicted to a lot of things, like I don't drink a lot of coffee and I don't have an addictive personality. But I religiously like to eat roast dinners. Now you can't have a roast dinner every day, can you? So ­sometimes I just have a cup of gravy."