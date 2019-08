Image caption

Mr Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, has been barred from visiting the United States, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Ms Symonds applied for a visa to go to America in the next few days as part of her job with a US-based environmental group but her request was blocked by US authorities. It is believed the decision stems from a five-day visit she made to east Africa last year, where she met the self-declared Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi to discuss women's issues and pollution, the paper adds.