Sir Elton John has defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they were branded hypocrites for taking four trips by private jet in just 11 days, the Metro reports. The singer said he paid to carbon offset their flights to and from his home in France, according to the paper. Prince Harry and Meghan have warned of the need for action to tackle climate change - but Sir Elton said hiring a private jet protected them from media intrusion, the paper adds.