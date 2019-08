Image caption

A photo of the Queen alongside her son, Prince Andrew, as they travelled to church on Sunday features on several front pages. The Daily Mirror interprets it as a "show of support" for the Duke of York. The prince's former friend, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his cell on Saturday. Epstein had been awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. The Mirror reports that Epstein kept a "meticulously detailed" diary of his friendships with the rich and powerful.