The Guardian is the only paper to lead on the fallout from the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, where the Lib Dems took the seat from the Conservatives, reducing Boris Johnson's working majority to one. The paper says the narrow majority in the Commons poses a "grave threat" to the prime minister, as it means Tory rebels could vote against the government "to foil Brexit". One Tory MP, Phillip Lee, told the paper he was not alone among colleagues considering defecting or resigning if the government pursued a no-deal Brexit. "There are a number of colleagues who are spending the summer reflecting," he says.