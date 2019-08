Image caption

The Sun newspaper carries a report following the death of student Alana Cutland, who died in Madagascar last week. Police have said she opened the door of a small plane in mid-air. The Sun has interviewed the pilot who was operating the plane, who said he tried to stop her jumping but "had to let her go". The paper says the pilot was close to tears as he described how suddenly there was a "rush of wind" and the other passenger in the plane "started screaming".