Image caption

The Financial Times' top story is on the chief executive of Britain's biggest energy supplier, Centrica, who is to step down from his role and retire from the company's board next year. Iain Conn has agreed to end his tumultuous four-and-a-half-year reign, the paper says. Shares in Centrica - which owns British Gas - have plunged to a 22-year low after it cut the dividend and said it was selling its investment in oil and gas exploration and production. Mr Conn has been a divisive character in the UK, the FT says, and his pay has totalled more than £11m since 2015.