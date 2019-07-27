Newspaper headlines: Javid's no-deal spree and Hammond's secret talks

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 July 2019
Image caption In what the Sunday Times calls a "dramatic shift" in the government's approach to Brexit, minister Michael Gove says the Tories are now "working on the assumption" that the EU will not strike a new withdrawal agreement with the UK. In the paper's lead story Boris Johnson insists Brexit will happen on 31 October "by any means necessary".
Image caption The chancellor's Brexit spending plans make the front page of the Sunday Telegraph. Sajid Javid will pledge "significant" extra funding to prepare the UK for leaving the EU, with or without a deal. The paper does not detail exact amounts pledged by Mr Javid but his plans include funding for 500 new Border Force officers.
Image caption The Observer's front page shows division within the Tory Party. It reveals former chancellor Philip Hammond held private talks with Labour shortly before Mr Johnson became prime minister. The meetings were allegedly to discuss stopping Mr Johnson from pushing through a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The Sunday Express warns pro-EU MPs they will "face the wrath of voters" if they try to bring down Mr Johnson's government before he can deliver Brexit. According to a poll by the paper, 72% of voters want the new prime minister to be given a "proper chance" to take the UK out of the EU without interference from other MPs.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday has also been busy conducting polls; its front page claims support for Mr Johnson's party has surged by 10% since he moved into Downing Street. This also gives the Tories a five-point lead over Labour, the tabloid says - adding such a growth in support puts extra pressure on Mr Johnson to call a snap general election.
Image caption In a departure from politics, Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder gives a "no-holds-barred" interview to the Daily Star about memories of "riotous" Ibiza. The article comes a day after Sky News ran an online piece on the summer of 1989 - known as the Second Summer of Love - about which Ryder simply said: "It changed history."

