The Metro splits its front page between the two main stories of the day - which it sums up as "Meltdown #1" and "Meltdown #2". On politics, it reports comments from the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, who described Mr Johnson's Brexit plan as "unacceptable". The UK had an equally tough time with the weather on Thursday, the paper says, with the hottest July on record bringing "pure misery for commuters".