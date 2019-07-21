Newspaper headlines: Tories facing 'chaos' and Prince George turns six

  • 21 July 2019
Image caption The Daily Express is among the papers that feature new photos of Prince George, released to mark his sixth birthday. The images, taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, show the prince beaming in an England football shirt. The paper's lead story is on its campaign to help over-75s keep their free TV licences.
Image caption Boris Johnson has insisted the UK can leave the EU by 31 October - as long as the country rediscovers its "sense of mission", the Daily Telegraph reports. Writing in the paper, the frontrunner in the contest to replace Theresa May as Conservative leader and prime minister said the UK needed to recover some of its "can-do spirit".
Image caption The Conservative Party faces "Brexit chaos", with Tories vowing to "jump ship" if Boris Johnson becomes the next prime minister, as is widely expected. The paper also picks up on comments made by the defence minister, Tobias Ellwood, who admitted the Royal Navy is "too small" to protect British ships.
Image caption In a similar vein, the Guardian reports that Mr Johnson could face a "series of resignations" by ministers who will retreat to the back benches and "thwart any moves towards a no-deal Brexit". It quotes remarks made by Chancellor Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke, who say they will step down if Mr Johnson becomes the next prime minister.
Image caption Support for Jeremy Corbyn among Labour Party members has "plummeted", according to a report in the Times. The paper says a poll uncovered "growing dissatisfaction" at the party leader's handling of Brexit and claims of anti-Semitism.
Image caption A smiling Philip Hammond is pictured on the front page of the Metro. The paper picks up on his interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, where he pledged to resign if Boris Johnson becomes PM.
Image caption Criticisms of the UK government over its handling of the Iranian tanker crisis makes the front page of the i. The paper says the government will respond to the seizure of the British-flagged Stena Impero by issuing sanctions, despite warnings from Iran that it would be "dangerous and unwise" to do so.
Image caption The Sun features an exclusive interview with the widow of one of the London Bridge attackers, who says she is "haunted" by seeing his face in their daughter.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its next policy meeting. The rate cut would be the first in almost a decade and comes amid political pressure for deeper stimulus of the US economy.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star speaks to a woman who says her dog was stolen by a "psycho seagull".