Newspaper headlines: General election murmurs and TV licence pleas

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 July 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson is planning an early general election, his senior allies have told the Times. The Tory leadership contender had previously ruled out holding an election before Brexit has been delivered. But the Times reports he wants an election "while Jeremy Corbyn is still around" - and planning is under way to go to the polls by next summer.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Financial Times quotes an EU diplomat accusing Mr Johnson of living in a "fantasy" world for believing Brussels will accept his plans to scrap the Irish backstop. The paper leads with news of the pound plunging to a two-year low as markets respond to the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The i's front page also draws attention to the falling pound as it summarises all the latest news on the UK leaving the EU. It says Brussels is wary of the "hardline stance" of Tory leadership contenders Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on Dame Helen Mirren's call for the government to rethink its "heartbreaking" decision to scrap free TV licences for people over the age of 75. She is one of several celebrities to speak out against changes which could see up to 3.7m pensioners paying for a TV licence from June 2020.
Image caption The Mirror also leads on coverage of TV licences for the over-75s. It features the story of 101-year-old Elsie Hancock who has written to "Mr Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt" in a bid to persuade the future prime minister to reverse plans to scrap free licences.
Image caption The Daily Mail calls on the next prime minister to end the "disgraceful neglect" of people affected by dementia. The tabloid says many people with the illness - and their relatives - have had to sell their homes to pay for care. The paper says a green paper drawn up to fix the "broken" care system has been repeatedly delayed.
Image caption The Telegraph leads on a government review into the "arbitrary" fees councils are charging householders for dumping waste at rubbish tips. The story - which forms part of the paper's Zero Waste campaign - draws attention to various cases of fly-tipping, including news an ambulance in Kent was delayed reaching a patient because of piles of rubbish in the road.
Image caption A powerful image of a woman holding a photo of her son, who was murdered in a case of mistaken identity, dominates the front page of the Guardian. Linda Burke-Monerville and her husband told the paper of their despair over the impact of youth violence in London. The couple have lost three of their seven children in separate killings in the capital.
Image caption The Metro focuses on the bravery of PC Bartek Tchorzewski after footage emerged of the unarmed, off-duty officer confronting the London Bridge attackers. The paper also splashes on a call for a ban on the selling of e-scooters after TV presenter and YouTuber Emily Hartridge was killed in a crash in south London.
Image caption The Sun leads on its exclusive story of a two-year-old boy being bitten by a bat as he slept in his cot. Kian Mallinson - shown on the front page wearing a Batman T-shirt - was taken to hospital for an emergency rabies jab following the attack in the middle of the night at his home in Hull.
Image caption The Star leads with Madeleine McCann's parents urging British holidaymakers to carry images of their missing daughter while abroad. "Don't give up on Maddie," the headline reads. The three-year-old disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007.