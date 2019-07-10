Image caption

Boris Johnson put the future of the UK's ambassador in Washington in doubt after Donald Trump intensified his attack on the diplomat, the Times reports. Mr Johnson, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership race, refused to say whether he would keep Sir Kim Darroch in his post if he became prime minister, during his first head-to-head debate with leadership rival, Jeremy Hunt. Leaked emails revealed Sir Kim had called the Trump administration "clumsy and inept".