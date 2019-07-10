Newspaper headlines: 'Pressure on ambassador' and Queen's 'masterclass'

  • 10 July 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson put the future of the UK's ambassador in Washington in doubt after Donald Trump intensified his attack on the diplomat, the Times reports. Mr Johnson, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership race, refused to say whether he would keep Sir Kim Darroch in his post if he became prime minister, during his first head-to-head debate with leadership rival, Jeremy Hunt. Leaked emails revealed Sir Kim had called the Trump administration "clumsy and inept".
Image caption The Daily Mirror notes that Mr Johnson refused six times to back Sir Kim during the debate, held by ITV. Mr Trump has called for Sir Kim Darroch to be ousted from his post and criticised outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May for her handling of Brexit.
Image caption Mr Trump's comments prompted Mr Hunt, the UK's foreign secretary, to urge the US president to treat the UK with "respect", the Financial Times reports. Mr Hunt said it was the prerogative of the UK government to choose its ambassadors, the paper adds.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on Mr Hunt accusing his rival of "peddling optimism" in order to get into Downing Street. The Tory leadership outsider said "Boris in No 10" was the only thing that mattered to his rival during their debate, the paper reports.
Image caption In other news, MPs voting to extend same-sex marriage and access to abortion to Northern Ireland, in a move that brings it in line with the rest of Britain, leads the Guardian. The paper says the two historic votes were greeted "ecstatically" by campaigners.
Image caption The Queen gave a "masterclass" in how royals should behave in public, the Sun reports, after it accused Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, of being "grumpy" with onlookers at Wimbledon. The Queen, 93, planted a tree at an official ceremony and politely declined the offer of help, the paper says.
Image caption Patients are being told to ask Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, to diagnose their symptoms rather than go to hospital or their GP, the Metro reports. The paper says the move is part of a tie-up between Amazon and the NHS.
Image caption "Finally Corbyn reveals Brexit betrayal" is the front page headline of the Daily Express. It comes after the Labour leader finally "caved" in to Remainers in his party by backing a second EU referendum, says the paper.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that the actress and TV presenter Kelly Brook has "banned" her new colleagues at Heart radio from referring to her as a sex symbol.

