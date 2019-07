Image caption

The salaries of BBC stars and England's Women's World Cup defeat are the focus for many of the day's front pages. The Daily Mail calls the £11m pay rise for BBC talent a "kick in the teeth" for those who will lose their free TV licence. Each of the papers praises the Lionesses after their 2-1 semi-final loss to the USA. The Mail pictures a tearful Ellen White, with the caption: "Tears of pride".