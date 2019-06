Image caption

Meanwhile, the Mail claims the BBC "censored" an outburst from Mr Johnson, where he accused the French of being "turds" over Brexit. The remark was made when Mr Johnson was foreign secretary and was supposed to feature in a fly-on-the-wall TV documentary, according to the paper. But insiders have told the Mail the Foreign Office successfully lobbied for it to be cut out, saying the gaffe would make Anglo-French relations "awkward". A BBC spokesperson said the programme set out to reflect the "realities of life inside the Foreign Office" and the production team were "satisfied that the programme achieves its ambitions".