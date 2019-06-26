Newspaper headlines: Immigration promise and TV licence 'revolt'

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 June 2019

Warning: This article contains a distressing image
Image caption The Tory leadership contest features on many of the front pages, with several reporting on new pledges from the two candidates to become prime minister. The Telegraph leads on Boris Johnson's plans for an Australian-style points-based immigration system, which he claims will restore "public faith" in the UK's borders. Under the proposals, foreigners who want to work in Britain would have to be able to speak English and must have a job before they arrive, the paper reports.
Image caption The i leads on what it describes as a "blow" to Mr Johnson - claiming that as many as 20 MPs could block a no-deal Brexit, defying his commitment to leave on 31 October. The paper also reports that Mr Johnson has refused to rule out suspending Parliament to drive through Brexit, while his rival, Jeremy Hunt, has pledged to cancel student debt for young entrepreneurs.
Image caption The Metro, however, says Mr Johnson has claimed the chances of a no-deal Brexit are "a million to one". The former foreign secretary told a digital hustings on Wednesday evening he was confident he could get a new deal with the EU that MPs will support, the paper reports. But it points out that Brussels has insisted negotiations over the withdrawal agreement are finished.
Image caption Meanwhile, Mr Hunt has pledged to protect TV licences for over-75s in an interview with the Daily Express. The BBC announced earlier this month that, under news rules, only low-income households where one person receives the pension credit benefit will still be eligible for a free licence.
Image caption The Mirror leads on the same story, reporting on a poll suggesting 85% of senior citizens would refuse to pay if their free licences were scrapped. The paper quotes the director of the organisation Silver Voices, who says the change will leave many forced to choose between "heating, eating and what is often their main form of company".
Image caption A Tory-run group seeking the legalisation of cannabis in the UK is being funded by North American firms making the drug, according to the Daily Mail. Tory MP Crispin Blunt is chairman of the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group, which formally launches on Thursday, the paper reports. It says the group is a private company, rather than an official parliamentary group and has no affiliation with or backing from the Tory party. Mr Blunt said the group was a not-for-profit operation and none of the elected politicians or policymakers associated with it was paid, the paper adds.
Image caption The Guardian's front page carries a warning from social care chiefs that a funding crisis has put tens of thousands of older and disabled people at risk of being denied basic support. In its annual survey, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services said social care in England was adrift in a "sea of inertia" caused by years of budget cuts and Brexit-related paralysis, the paper reports. Its front page also carries a photo of the bodies of a Salvadoran father and his daughter who drowned as they tried to cross into the US. "Could this be the photo that finally makes the US wake up to the migrant crisis?" the paper asks.
Image caption The Times leads on a prediction from scientists that cervical cancer could be eliminated in Britain within decades because the HPV vaccine has been so successful. Rates of infection by the cancer-causing viruses have fallen by 86% among young women aged 15 to 19 since they started being vaccinated in schools in 2008, the paper reports.
Image caption The Financial Times reports new revelations about the case of Neil Woodford, one of the UK's most high-profile stockpickers, whose flagship fund collapsed earlier this month. The paper says the Financial Conduct Authority pressured Mr Woodford to use a management service that the watchdog is now investigating over its role in the collapse.
Image caption The case of a wife who was reportedly taken to court for asking her husband to help with the chores is the lead story for the Sun. Valerie Sanders was prosecuted for "controlling behaviour" before the case was thrown out just before a trial, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Star has a story about a man who survived for a month in the den of a brown bear. The paper says the "raging beast" broke the man's back and stored him in a mountain den to eat later.

