Image caption

The Guardian's front page carries a warning from social care chiefs that a funding crisis has put tens of thousands of older and disabled people at risk of being denied basic support. In its annual survey, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services said social care in England was adrift in a "sea of inertia" caused by years of budget cuts and Brexit-related paralysis, the paper reports. Its front page also carries a photo of the bodies of a Salvadoran father and his daughter who drowned as they tried to cross into the US. "Could this be the photo that finally makes the US wake up to the migrant crisis?" the paper asks.