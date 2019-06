Image caption

The Daily Mirror leads on what it describes as a family "legal war" over a £300,000 will. The step-daughters of an elderly couple found dead together have asked a judge to rule which one died last, in a bid to decide who gets their estate, according to the paper. John and Ann Scarle suffered hypothermia - but Mr Scarle's daughter Anna Winter believes Ann died first so he briefly inherited his wife's half of the house, giving Anna the full sum, the paper reports.