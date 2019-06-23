Newspaper headlines: Boris Johnson urged to 'come clean' on partner row

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 June 2019
Image caption For the third day in a row, the front pages are dominated by Boris Johnson's reported row with his girlfriend which led to police being called to their address. "Come clean, Boris" is the Metro's headline.
Image caption "Johnson is a coward, says Hunt" is the front page of the Times. It leads on an article Mr Hunt has written for the paper where he urges Mr Johnson to attend Tuesday's Sky News leadership debate. "Don't be a coward Boris, man up and show the nation you can cope with the intense scrutiny the most difficult job in the country will involve," writes Mr Hunt.
Image caption The Guardian says concern is growing in Mr Johnson's camp that Mr Hunt has "seized the initiative" in the two days since the paper first broke the story. It reports that two other cabinet ministers demanded an explanation from Mr Johnson, and a donor expressed concerns that the row would damage the party's long-term prospects.
Image caption The Daily Express says senior Conservatives have "piled pressure" on Mr Johnson to "come clean" about the row. But the paper says his supporters have insisted it was a private matter, pointing out police left his London home without taking action.
Image caption "Johnson urged to deal with domestic row," says the i. It reports that supporters of Mr Johnson are demanding a "full explanation" after he avoided answering questions about the incident over the weekend.
Image caption With a very different take, the Daily Mail says Boris and his partner Carrie Symonds have been "driven out" of their home as their flat was "targeted" by protesters. It reports that the pair have gone "into hiding" after "anarchists" camped outside their home in Camberwell, south London.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also leads on a story about Mr Johnson - but instead focuses on the contents of the weekly column he writes for the paper. The paper says Mr Johnson "renewed his commitment" to leaving the European Union on 31 October, insisting he would not "bottle" Brexit.
Image caption Quoting "friends" of Mr Johnson, the Mirror says the leadership hopeful is "yearning" for his ex-wife. It reports sources told the paper "he would like what he had before".
Image caption The Sun also quotes "friends" of Mr Johnson on its front page, saying he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds have had four "explosive" rows in six weeks.
Image caption In other news: "It's a blast of a summer at last" declares the Daily Star. Its lead story says that Britain faces a "weather bomb of hailstorms and torrential rain" before temperatures climb into the 30s later this week.
Image caption The Financial Times reports Lloyds has frozen the accounts of about 8,000 offshore banking customers as part of a clampdown on money laundering. It says the bank had asked the customers to prove their identity for three years and that the move comes amid growing pressure on global banks from regulators to act on financial crime.